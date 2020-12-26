Penn State defensive line takes another hit when Jayson Oweh announces plans to go pro

STAFF REPORT

Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh has decided to forgo his fourth season with the Nittany Lions and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oweh and his teammate, Shaka Toney, were Penn State's first defensive end duo to both earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998. Oweh was third on the team this season, posting 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games. He was fourth overall on the team with 38 tackles (20 solo).

Oweh averaged 5.4 tackles per game, which ranked eighth nationally among defensive linemen who played at least seven games. His 38 tackles through the first seven games were the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones and Austin Johnson had 40 tackles in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Oweh posted a career-high 10 tackles against Maryland and added two tackles for loss against the Terrapins. He added 1.5 tackles for loss in each game against Nebraska and Iowa.

Earlier this week, two Penn State defensive tackles, Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper, said they would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The following statement from Oweh was released by Penn State:

“All my life I’ve taken the hidden route. The route that isn’t always the easiest. The route of many unknowns. The path not taken. I thank God for the discernment in my heart that always believes I can and I will. I’ve always had faith in God and his plan. Every move I’ve made has been directed by him. God continues to bless me with such great opportunities, and I can only use such blessing to help me make this decision.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley. I take pride in being part of such an amazing school and I will always represent Penn State to the best of my abilities. The Penn State tradition has so much motivation, pushing any player above and beyond their own years of experience. It is that culture which makes me the man I am today. I am thankful.

“After careful and precise consideration with my family and those closest to me, I have officially decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I want to thank my family for getting me here. Mom, Dad, Natasha, Kaylen and Otega, you guys are the first team I ever had. I also want to thank Blair Academy for changing my life. Coach Saylor and Coach Mantegna, words can’t express what it meant to me that you believed and saw something in me at the age of 16. I haven’t looked back since and I’m forever grateful. To Penn State, thank you to the athletic training, strength and academic staffs. To everyone who has been an integral part of my life, thank you for making my three years here the best in my life.

“In the words of Coach Franklin, ‘In reality, every day you have a choice. If you want to be successful, there really is only one choice.’ Coach, I will carry your teachings and culture forever. Thank you for always keeping everything in perspective and showing me how to chase not just a dream, but even better, my dreams.

“Finishing my Penn State degree is very important to me and I will continue to strive to complete that goal.

“Lastly, I want to thank my brothers who I’ve gone to war with every day. My brothers who I’ve bled with, cried with, smiled with and laughed with. More specifically, I want to thank my D-line family. You guys are my second family, and I wouldn’t have made it without each and every one of you. I love you guys forever and I’m so thankful for everything I’ve learned from each of my teammates.

“I can’t wait to continue to represent the Penn State tradition and fans for the rest of my life. Happy Valley will forever be home.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin issued the following statement:

“Jayson has grown so much as a football player, student, leader and man since he set foot on campus in 2018. His growth and development demonstrate the level of his character and buy in to our program’s core values. On the field, his hard work and dedication led him to a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season. We couldn’t be more proud of Jayson and appreciate everything he has done in our program. As I’ve always said, one of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams. I am excited to see Jayson chase his professional dreams and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his bright future he sets his mind on!”