Two Penn State defensive tackles announce decisions to enter NCAA transfer portal

JOE JULIANO

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, who started seven games during his redshirt senior season, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will move on to another school as a graduate student.

Another Nittany Lions defensive tackle, redshirt sophomore Judge Culpepper, also entered the transfer portal according to a report by Lions247. The web site also reported that Baylor running back John Lovett, who starred at Cherokee High School, has transferred to Penn State for his final season.

Shelton redshirted his first season at Penn State, then started 20 games the next four years. In 2020, he had 14 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss, and 3 1/2 sacks, and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media.

"My time at Penn State has been nothing short of memorable," Shelton wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal to seek a new home for my last year of college football."

The NCAA has allowed every player who competed in the 2020 season to receive an extra year of eligibility.

Culpepper played in all nine games for Penn State this season but saw limited action, posting five tackles and one-half sack.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Lovett rushed for 1,803 yards in four years at Baylor. His best season came in 2019 when he rushed for 655 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He was limited by injuries this season and rushed for 130 yards in five games.

Lovett made The Inquirer's 2016 All-South Jersey team as a defensive back and scored 26 touchdowns on offense as a senior.