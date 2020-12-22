PENN STATE FOOTBALL NOTES: Nittany Lions land transfer running back from Baylor

FROM WIRE REPORTS

Penn State football has landed a commitment from former Baylor running back John Lovett.

Lovett made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Burlington, New Jersey, native played four seasons for the Bears, totaling 1,803 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 355 carries and 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 29 catches. He is a former three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 506 overall player in the Class of 2017, according to 247Sports.

Lovett only played in five games this season for Baylor due to injury. In 2020, he tallied 130 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries, while adding 49 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

As a grad transfer, Lovett will be immediately eligible to play for the Nittany Lions next season. He joins a crowded running back room that features sophomore Noah Cain (who is expected to return from injury), sophomore Devyn Ford, freshman Keyvone Lee and freshman Caziah Holmes.

Brisker a first-team Pro Football Focus All-American: Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was named a first-team pick Monday to the Pro Football Focus All-America Team.

Brisker, a Gateway High School graduate, is a PFF All-American only two years after leaving Lackawanna Community College.

PFF's said that no Football Bowl Subdivision safety recorded a better grade while lining up in the box. PFF also determined that Brisker displayed the best tackling at the position, missing one of his 60 attempts. He recorded a Power Five-best 85.6 PFF grade.

Brisker was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the coaches and an honorable-mention pick by the media.

Brisker was third on the team in total tackles with 57. He had one interception.

Ki-Jana Carter getting sued by Penn State Health: A former Penn State star running back was accused by Penn State Health in a lawsuit filed earlier this month of failing to deliver nearly $2.4 million of masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health care system is seeking an outstanding refund of $935,000 from Ki-Jana Carter’s Florida-based company ByoGlobe, which is accused of not holding up its portion of a contract to deliver the masks.

“Penn State Health did not receive a single mask from ByoGlobe,” attorney Tony Lucido wrote in the 52-page lawsuit filed in Dauphin County. “ByoGlobe breached its agreement with Penn State Health by failing to deliver any masks.

Carter is ByoGlobe’s CEO.

Carter was a standout on Penn State's undefeated 1994 team that won the Rose Bowl.

The Centre Daily Times and The (Greensburg) Tribune Review contributed to this report.