Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth officially declares for 2021 NFL draft

MAC CERULLO

The (Newburyport, Mass) Daily News (TNS)

Following a brilliant three-year college career at Penn State in which he developed into one of the nation's top tight ends, Pat Freiermuth is ready to take his talents to the NFL.

Freiermuth officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft on Sunday, announcing his intention to leave Penn State in a post on social media.

"After many conversations with my loved ones and coaches, I have decided to forego my final year of eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Freiermuth wrote.

Freiermuth is from Merrimac, Massachusetts, and excelled scholastically at Pentucket and Brooks School

"I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this step in my career, my mom, dad, brother, Tim, sister, Megan, the Harvilles, the Foleys, my friends, my coaches, Pentucket High School and the Brooks School," he continued. "Thank you to the athletic training, strength and academic staffs, as well as everyone else for helping me reach my full potential here at Penn State."

Following an outstanding high school career in which he developed into one Massachusetts' top football prospects, Freiermuth committed to Penn State and quickly became one of the program's top players. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end made eight touchdown catches as a true freshman in 2018, and this fall he became the school's all-time leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with 16.

Freiermuth was limited for much of this season due to a shoulder injury but still finished with 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown in four games before undergoing season-ending surgery. He was also named the Big Ten's Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. He will finish his Penn State career with 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns.