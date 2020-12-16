Shaka Toney, Jayson Oweh lead Penn State's All-Big Ten defensive honorees

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney highlighted Penn State's nine All-Big Ten defensive honorees on Wednesday.

Toney was a first-team selection by both the coaches and the media.

PSU redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh was a first-team pick by the coaches and a second-team selection by the media.

Toney and Oweh are Penn State’s first defensive end duo to both earn first-team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998. Oweh and Toney are tied for the team lead with 6.5 tackles for loss this season. Oweh ranks fourth on the team with 38 tackles, while Toney owns 25 stops. Toney paces the squad with four sacks.

The other PSU players to be honored were: defensive back Jaquan Brisker (third-team pick by the coaches and honorable-mention pick by the media), defensive back Joey Porter Jr. (third-team pick by the media and honorable-mention pick by the coaches), defensive back Lamont Wade (third-team pick by the media and honorable-mention pick by the coaches), Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable-mention pick by the coaches and media), defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher (honorable-mention pick by the coaches and media), defensive lineman Antonio Shelton (honorable-mention pick by the coaches and media) and linebacker Brandon Smith (honorable-mention pick by the coaches and the media).

Major conference honorees: The major Big Ten award winners announced Wednesday were:

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa.

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern (defensive back).

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa.

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern.

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Shaun Wade, Ohio State.

Other than Toney, Oweh, Nixon, Joseph, Fisher and Wade, the other first-team coaches picks were lineman Chauncey Golston of Iowa, linebackers Micah McFadden of Indiana and Pete Werner of Ohio State; and defensive backs Shakur Brown of Michigan State and Greg Newsome II of Northwestern.

Golston, Nixon, Toney, McFadden, Fisher, Joseph, Newsome and Wade were also first-team defensive picks by the media. The other first-team media picks were Indiana's Jerome Johnson, defensive line; Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi, linebacker; Indiana's Jamar Johnson, defensive back; and Indiana's Tiawan Mullen, defensive back;