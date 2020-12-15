Pat Freiermuth, despite injury, is named Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Pat Freiermuth missed half of the 2020 regular season with an injury.

His performance during the first four games of the season, however, was enough to earn him the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year award on Tuesday.

He was one of Penn State’s six All-Big Ten honorees on offense. Freiermuth is Penn State’s first-ever tight end to win the award.

Freiermuth was also a first-team All-Big Ten pick by the coaches and a second-team selection by the media.

Before his injury, Freiermuth led all Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends with 5.8 receptions per game and ranked fifth among tight ends by averaging 77.5 receiving yards per game. He sat seventh overall in the Big Ten in receptions, eighth in receiving yards (310) and ninth in receiving yards per game. Freiermuth has caught at least one pass in 29-straight games.

The other PSU players to get offensive honors were: offensive lineman Will Fries (second-team coaches' pick and honorable-mention media pick), offensive lineman Mike Miranda (second-team pick by the coaches and media), wideout Jahan Dotson (third-team pick by the coaches and media), offensive lineman Michal Menet (third-team pick by coaches and media) and offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (third-team pick by media and honorable-mention selection by the coaches).

Dotson's 695 yards rank 27th nationally and his six touchdowns rank tied for 25th among teams who have played at least eight games. His 46 receptions rank 38th and he is averaging 15.4 yards per reception through his first eight games of 2020, which ranks ninth nationally and fourth in the Power Five for a player's first eight games of the 2020 season.

Fries (41 career starts), Menet (33), Walker (21) and Miranda (17) have started all eight games on the Nittany Lion offensive line this season.

Fields is Offensive Player of the Year: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, according to the coaches and media.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, Fields has been spectacular this year for the third-ranked Buckeyes. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

Fields, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, was picked first-team, all-conference by both the coaches and media. So were running backs Tyler Goodson of Iowa and Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota; guards Kendrick Green of Illinois and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State; and tackles Alaric Jackson of Iowa and Thayer Munford of Ohio State.

Also receiving first-team honors from the coaches were Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson; Buckeyes center Josh Myers, Wisconsin tackle Cole Van Lanen and Freiermuth.

The media picked receivers Ty Fryfogle of Indiana and David Bell of Purdue, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

Fryfogle (Receiver of the Year), Ibrahim (Running Back of the Year) and Davis (Offensive Lineman of the Year) took individual honors.

Defensive honors are scheduled to be announced Wednesday.