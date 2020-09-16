Penn State a truly Happy Valley after Big Ten announces its plan to start football season

NICK FIERRO

The (Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

The Big Ten’s decision to push the start of this year’s football season up to late October has brought joy to those at Penn State University who have labored to produce a safe plan for the sport’s return during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The opportunity to safely return to athletic competition is a positive for not only our athletics department, but our campus community and Penn State nation,” director of athletics Sandy Barbour said. "Most importantly, I am thrilled for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, as I know how much continued hard work they have put in during this summer and fall with their eyes on returning to competition.

“As always, the Big Ten has placed health and safety at the forefront. The outlined return to competition protocol places the priority on that principle, as well as establishing several research initiatives as we work together to address the health and societal impacts of COVID-19.”

Penn State president Dr. Eric Barron said that he voted on Tuesday to proceed with fall sports because of the changes he’s seen since the conference’s original vote in August to suspend fall sports.

“I did so based on an extraordinary amount of effort by a Big Ten task force over the last month to create the necessary conditions for a COVID-free arena of play,” he wrote . Much has changed. Our new approach is data-driven and guided by a chief infection officer to be designated by each institution. Consistent and uniform testing will be ready for the entire Big Ten, managed by the conference, with point-of-care rapid antigen testing six to seven times a week with results ready at least four hours before every practice and game. There is an option for additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for those who test positive. Out of an abundance of caution, all COVID-positive athletes will have comprehensive cardiac testing. The earliest an athlete can return to game competition is 21 days following a positive COVID diagnosis. Testing will be procured by the Big Ten and administered by a third party, so that the testing demand does not impact the testing being completed by the universities. Importantly, many of the medical experts from Big Ten universities who did not think we could play safely on Aug. 11 supported these new strategies as sufficient to create a COVID-free arena of play and lowered risk for student-athletes who have tested positive.

“For these reasons, I voted to resume fall sports, beginning on Oct. 23 for football. This date ensures that we have as full a season as possible based on the implementation of the testing strategy. The Big Ten will also follow the medical team recommendation that stadium attendance be limited to families of student-athletes and athletic staff. Health and safety will determine if a team can enter an individual competition. As was true for the decision on Aug. 11, the health and safety of our athletes was and will continue to be the deciding factor for Penn State.”

Penn State coach James Franklin is grateful that all the work everyone has done is finally paying off.

“These last several months have been riddled with uncertainty for our student-athletes, but they have handled it with class and dignity,” he said. “Our guys have remained relentless in following our COVID-19 protocols and in their preparations to be ready to play football. We would like to thank Eric Barron and Sandy Barbour for their continued support and efforts in helping us return. We are so appreciative of the work the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force put in to give us a safe path to playing football this fall. We are also thankful the presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten considered the information presented and voted for the safe return to play.”