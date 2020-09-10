Penn State has its highest number of former players on NFL rosters in 15 years

MIKE MIORELLI

A total of 38 Penn State football alumni are on the rosters of 23 NFL teams, the most for the Nittany Lions since 2006.

A total of 32 players made 53-man rosters, according to a news release from the Penn State athletics department. Two will start the season on injured reserve and three are on practice squads, Jordan Lucas opted out of the season due to concerns over COVID-19.

In addition, former Penn State men’s lacrosse player Chris Hogan and former men’s basketball player Ross Travis are on the New York Jets.

Penn State’s opening day NFL representation is its highest since at least 2006 and surpasses its high of the last 15 years of 34 in 2018. The Nittany Lions' 32 alums on active rosters are also its most since at least 2006 and surpasses its best mark of the last 15 years of 29, which was reached four times (last in 2019).

Former Penn State players on 2020 NFL opening day rosters (pro season in parentheses):

Baltimore Ravens (1): Trace McSorley (2)

Buffalo Bills (1): Ryan Bates (2)

Carolina Panthers (2): Yetur Gross-Matos (R), Shareef Miller (2)

Chicago Bears (2): Jordan Lucas (5), Allen Robinson II (7)

Dallas Cowboys (2): Sean Lee (11) IR, Connor McGovern (2)

Denver Broncos (2): DaeSean Hamilton (3), KJ Hamler (R)

Detroit Lions (3): Jason Cabinda (3), Jesse James (6), Amani Oruwariye (2)

Green Bay Packers (1): Adrian Amos (6)

Houston Texans (1): John Reid (R)

Indianapolis Colts (1): Robert Windsor (R)

Las Vegas Raiders (2): Nick Bowers (R), Carl Nassib (5)

Los Angeles Rams (1): Nick Scott (2)

Miami Dolphins (1): Mike Gesicki (3)

Minnesota Vikings (1): Dan Chisena (R)

New Orleans Saints (1): Blake Gillikin (R)IR

New York Giants (3): Saquon Barkley (2)C, Cam Brown (R), Austin Johnson (5)

New York Jets (1): Sam Ficken (4), Chris Hogan (8; former MLAX player), Ross Travis (5, former MBB player)

Philadelphia Eagles (2): Miles Sanders (2), Trevor Williams (5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1): Marcus Allen (3), Stefen Wisniewski (10)

San Francisco 49ers (2): Kevin Givens (2), Robbie Gould (16)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3): Chris Godwin (4), A.Q. Shipley (9), Donovan Smith (6)

Tennessee Titans (2): Jack Crawford (9), DaQuan Jones (7)

Washington Redskins (1): Troy Apke (3)

