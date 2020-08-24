Penn State won't play football this fall, but is still ranked No. 7 in AP preaseason poll

STAFF REPORT

Penn State won't play football this fall.

The Nittany Lions, however, are still ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

The Lions' ranking won't last long.

AP voters were allowed to vote for all Division I programs on the preseason ballot, but voting will be restricted to teams scheduled to play this fall moving forward.

The Big Ten recently decided that the conference's teams won’t play a fall football season. Nevertheless, six Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason AP poll.

Ohio State is at No. 2. The other Big Ten programs in the poll: No. 7 Penn State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa.

Clemson is the nation’s preseason No. 1 team with No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma rounding out the top five.

The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have postponed their fall seasons, as have several individual universities nationwide, with the stated intention to play during the spring semester. The AP plans to have a spring poll if there are games sometime in early 2021.