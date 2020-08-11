Seeking 'solutions:' PSU’s James Franklin floats novel idea to play Big Ten football

MIKE MIORELLI

The (Allenstown) Morning Call (TNS)

Penn State football coach James Franklin really wants his team to play this season despite the reports that the Big Ten Conference plans to cancel fall sports.

Franklin, in an interview on ESPN Radio this morning, suggested Big Ten weekends in Minneapolis, Indianapolis and Detroit as a way to play the games during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s spend the next month coming up with solutions, rather than just calling it quits,” he said.

In an earlier tweet, the Penn State coach said, “While we all agree there is so much uncertainty; the best decision right now isn’t to cancel the season. I implore the Big Ten to consider all possibilities to preserve college football this fall.”

He points out that the conference, just last week, announced a schedule with two open dates for each team to ensure flexibility.

“Let’s delay, seek clarity, build the safest environment for our guys & make the best decision!” Franklin tweeted.

By Monday afternoon, numerous Nittany Lion players — including tight end Pat Freiermuth and quarterback Sean Clifford — had tweeted their desire to play with the message #IWantToPlay or #WeWantToPlay.

“I love our players & believe it is my responsibility to help them chase their dreams, both collectively & individually,” Franklin tweeted. “I am willing to fight WITH them & for our program!”

Even players' parents weighed in. The Penn State Football Parents Association, led by president Dianne Freiermuth, issued a statement Sunday night in support of their sons' push.

“Our sons are regularly tested and contract tracing protocols have been developed to ensure player safety as well as parent confidence,” the letter read. " While risk can never be eliminated Penn State has minimized this risk and the season can be played in a safe manner.”