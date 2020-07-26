Penn State gets first verbal commitment for 2022 football recruiting class

STEVE HEISER

Penn State has gone to Ohio to land its first verbal commitment for the football recruiting class of 2022.

Four-star wideout recruit Kaden Saunders announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Saunders comes from Westernville South High School, the same school that produced running back Ki-Jana Carter, who starred for the Nittany Lions in the early 1990s.

Saunders chose the Lions over Michigan and Notre Dame, among others.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound rising junior is a top-200 player nationally in his class, according to 247Sports, and is considered one of the cycle’s top receivers.

According to his Hudl page, Saunders has run a 4.43-second time the 40-yard dash and a 10.9-second time in the 100 meters.

Penn State has 13 players committed to the 2021 recruiting class and already has received one announced commitment for the 2023 class. Among the 2022 recruits to receive a scholarship offer from PSU is Central York High School quarterback Beau Pribula, who has yet to make his college commitment.

