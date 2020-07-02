Penn State football player charged with marijuana possession after February stop on campus

BRETT PALLOTTO

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

A Penn State football player was accused Wednesday of stashing a small amount of marijuana in a pill bottle, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by university police.

Sophomore cornerback Marquis Wilson was stopped in February by an officer who smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from Wilson’s vehicle, police wrote.

Wilson, who spoke with the officer in front of Brill Hall, denied smoking marijuana. He said someone else smoked weed in his vehicle earlier, police wrote.

Wilson had red, glassy eyes and “a strong odor of marijuana on his breath,” police wrote. The officer found the bottle inside the vehicle’s center console.

Penn State athletics did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment. A defense lawyer for Wilson was not listed on a court document.

Wilson, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

State College Borough Council in 2016 approved an ordinance that gives borough police officers the option to charge individuals with a summary offense instead of a misdemeanor for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

But that ordinance can’t be applied on campus. University police are required to follow state and federal laws that consider marijuana use and possession a misdemeanor.

Wilson, a Connecticut native, is one of three Nittany Lions expected to be in the mix for a starting spot in the secondary.

Redshirt junior Donovan Johnson has the edge to start as the team’s No. 2 cornerback, position coach Terry Smith said in April.

Wilson and Johnson are also competing with former State College Area High School standout Keaton Ellis for the starting job.