Christian Hackenberg (Photo: Seth Wenig, AP)

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg flamed out in the NFL with several different teams, including the New York Jets.

Now, Hackenberg is taking the same route as another failed ex-Jet QB: an attempted baseball career.

Hackenberg told NBC Philadelphia that he’s been working on his pitching with Ryan Kulik, the baseball coach at Rutgers-Camden. Kulik said that Hackenberg has hit 92 mph with his fastball, but is consistently at 90.

“I kind of have had my trials and tribulations with the NFL and had success and had that roller coaster ride. At the end of the day, I’m sitting here, I’m 25," Hackenberg said. "I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank.”

The Jets drafted Hackenberg in the second round in 2016 after an up-and-down PSU career. He never threw a regular-season pass in two years with the team. In 2018, they traded him to the Raiders. The Raiders, Eagles and Bengals cut Hackenberg that year.

“I have too much respect for the game of baseball,” Hackenberg said Saturday. “I know how hard it is to hit a baseball, but I have the arm talent.”

Another former Jets quarterback, Tim Tebow, has also attempted to play professional baseball.