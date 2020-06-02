Damion Barber (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE ATHLETICS)

Damion Barber, a Penn State defensive tackle, announced Monday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Barber was a redshirt junior, and is no longer listed on Penn State’s football roster, and his player page was removed from the athletics website. The former four-star prospect from Harrisburg played in eight games during the 2019 season, totaling three tackles. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Barber appeared in three games.

“Nittany nation. Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always my dream to play here at Penn State. I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here, I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin, & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school,” Barber wrote on Twitter. “That being said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!”

Barber was listed third behind redshirt senior Antonio Shelton and redshirt junior Fred Hansard on Penn State’s spring depth chart on the interior defensive line. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Barber is the 10th Nittany Lion to enter the 2020 NCAA transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. Other prominent transfers include offensive lineman Hunter Kelly, who transferred to UNC Charlotte in May, and Wide receiver Justin Shorter, who transferred to Florida in January.

Barber was named as a defendant in the hazing lawsuit filed by former teammate Isaiah Humphries in February. Humphries sued Barber, head football Coach James Franklin and the university. All parties denied any wrongdoing, and have filed motions to dismiss the complaint. No criminal charges have been filed after an investigation into Humphries’ claims by Penn State and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.