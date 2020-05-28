Tight end Mike Gesicki is shown during his Penn State days. (Photo: Chris Knight, AP)

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki says the recent pass-and-catch video he posted that went viral was inspired by boredom during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video shows the former Penn State standout lobbing a football over a multi-story beach house, running through the garage and making the catch on the other side on the run as he heads into the street.

“I was honestly just super bored, and I was at my girlfriend’s beach house, pretty close to where I live, and we were just kind of hanging out,” Gesicki says . “We saw something similar to that on the internet and we were like, ‘Hey, I might try that,’ and ended up taking a couple tries. It was fun.”

Gesicki had a breakout 2019 in his second NFL season. He capped it by making the winning touchdown catch in the finale at New England.