Lonnie White (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LONWHITE10 TWITTER SITE)

Penn State’s latest football recruit switched not only his choice of schools but also his choice of sports to join the Nittany Lions.

Malvern Prep athlete Lonnie White Jr. made a verbal commitment to Penn State on Thursday, becoming the school’s 12th recruit from the class of 2021.

White, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, originally committed to Clemson to play baseball in 2018.

White, who is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports but a two-star recruit by Rivals, played wide receiver his sophomore year and was a dual-threat quarterback as a junior. He is expected to be a wide receiver in college.

Among the schools after White to play football were Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers and Indiana in the Big Ten, Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech in the ACC and Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the SEC.

Penn State counts six offensive recruits, five defensive recruits and a kicker among its class of 2021, which is ranked 12th in the county but fifth in the Big Ten by 247Sports.