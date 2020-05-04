Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class was ranked 12th in the nation — fifth in the Big Ten — on Sunday after defensive end Rodney McGraw promised to enroll next year.

McGraw’s commitment gives the Nittany Lions 11 verbals, with more than seven months remaining before national signing day.

McGraw, who will be a senior at Elkhart Central (Ind.) High School, committed to Indiana in January, but after several coaching changes on the Hoosiers staff, he flipped to Penn State.

He has offers from several other Big Ten schools — Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin and Purdue — plus Boston College and Kansas.

A three-star prospect, he is ranked 19th nationally among defensive ends and seventh overall in Indiana, according to Rivals.com.

Penn State’s class includes five defensive players, five on offense and kicker Sander Sahaydak of Bethlehem.

Coach James Franklin signed a class of 27 players last year, but is expected to take far fewer this year.