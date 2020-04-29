Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State football had a pretty good Wednesday on the recruiting trail, picking up two verbal commitments for the class of 2021.

Kicker Sander Sahaydak and quarterback Christian Veilleux became the ninth and 10th members of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 class, which is ranked 13th in the country, according to Rivals.

Veilleux, a four-star recruit, was born in Canada and moved to Potomac, Md., to play his high school ball. Rivals lists him as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the class. Clemson, Duke, Arizona State and Tennessee were among the schools vying for Veilleux.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller attended camp at Penn State last summer. Veilleux spent time on campus this winter as well. He’s the first Canadian quarterback at Penn State since Michael O’Connor was signed in James Franklin’s first class after taking over for Bill O’Brien.

Sahaydak, from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pa., is the top kicker in his class, according to Kohl’s kicking.

“It is a dream come true to play Division I football at the highest level with a chance to win a championship,” Sahaydak posted on Twitter. “Thank you, Coach [James] Franklin and Coach [Joe] Lorig for allowing me to be in this amazing position. I am excited to get to work and continue to develop.”

Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig recently hinted to reporters that the team could sign a specialist in its 2021 class. The Nittany Lions already have Jordan Stout and Jake Pinegar. Stout handles long field goals, punts and kickoffs. Pinegar does shorter field goals and extra points. Stout is also the holder on shorter kicks.

“You would in a perfect world sign a kicker, for instance, in this 2021 class,” Lorig said. “That way, they’d come in when Jordan and Jake were seniors, and they’d be able to learn from those guys, watch what those guys do at practice.”