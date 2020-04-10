Penn State (Photo: .)

Friday was an exciting day for Penn State football.

While it’s still uncertain when or even if there will be a football season, the Nittany Lions aren’t resting, as they signed three potentially impactful recruits to close the week.

Twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King chose Penn State when they announced their decisions on Twitter. Both played high school ball at Cass Tech in Detroit, and both were named All-City by the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

Kalen played receiver and cornerback along with returning kicks. The 5-foot-11, 170 pounder is rated 4-star defensive back on Rivals. Kobe is a three-star linebacker at 6-feet-1 and 225 pounds.

Zakee Wheatley, a four-star safety from Severn, Maryland, joined the class a few minutes later. Wheatley had offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Pitt, among several others. He will join fellow Maryland native Landon Tengwall in the 2021 class, which now has seven recruits committed.

The Nittany Lions' 2021 class is now rated No. 13 nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings.