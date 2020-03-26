Landon Tengwall (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF 247 SPORTS)

Penn State is on the board with its third commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall chose the Nittany Lions Thursday afternoon over his other finalist, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Penn State was one of 28 schools to offer the offensive tackle a scholarship, according to his 247Sports profile.

Tengwall announced the decision to commit to Penn State head coach James Franklin via his Twitter account.

“Coach Franklin, he’s the best coach out there,” Tengwall said in a video on his Twitter. “I love Coach Franklin and his staff. I’ve been around there a lot. I love the players, the atmosphere there. It’s great up there.”

The four-star offensive lineman, who plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, is now the highest-rated player in the program’s 2021 class and the only four-star player currently committed to Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Four-star wide receiver Donte Thornton was the first four-star commitment in the class but has since decommitted.

Tengwall is rated as the No. 77 player in the country and the No. 11 offensive tackle prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and joins three-star offensive guard Nate Bruce, of Harrisburg, and three-star wide receiver Liam Clifford, the younger brother of current Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, in the class.

He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and is projected as an offensive tackle who could potentially slide inside, according to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn’s scouting report.

“Offensive tackle frame with length and size but an also move to guard,” Dohn wrote on Tengwall’s 247Sports profile. “Carries 300 pounds like it is 280. Agile and athletic. College-ready strength ... Elite level prospect who can play at elite school as a freshman. Potential second-round NFL draft pick.”

The Nittany Lions have the No. 9 class in the Big Ten and the No. 31 class in the country after the addition of Tengwall, according to 247Sports’ team rankings.