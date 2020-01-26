Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts the ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Photo: Stacy Bengs, AP)

Justin Shorter (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Justin Shorter, the former Penn State receiver who left the team before the Cotton Bowl, is transferring to Florida.

Shorter announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.

A redshirt freshman, Shorter will have to sit out next season per NCAA rules unless he receives a transfer waiver.

At Florida, Shorter will look to build on the promise that made him the nation’s top-ranked receiver recruit in 2018. He never really launched a career at Penn State. An injury limited Shorter as a freshman, and last season he caught 12 passes in 10 games.

Shorter started the first two games of 2019, was injured against Maryland and missed the game against Purdue. That set him back, as did a quiet role in the offense.

At Minnesota, the coaching staff tried to involve Shorter early, but he dropped two passes (one in the end zone) and was unable to prevent an interception. Former walk-on Dan Chisena replaced Shorter as the starter the following week against Indiana.

Shorter informed Franklin of his decision to transfer before the team’s final regular-season game against Rutgers.

“I want nothing but success for him and his family. I want that for all of our guys,” Franklin said in November. “But I also know the journey is different for all of them. And I think sometimes, guys come in and they expect the journey to play out a certain way, and when it doesn’t, that’s hard. That’s life. That’s how life goes.”