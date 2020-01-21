Daniel Joseph (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Penn State senior defensive end Daniel Joseph entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, seeking a graduate transfer away from University Park.

Joseph, a former three-star recruit out of Lake Forest, Illinois, was a limited contributor over the last three seasons after redshirting his freshman year in 2016. Over those three years, Joseph played in 32 games, accumulating 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for good measure.

Joseph spent most of his time with the Nittany Lions as a depth player and was listed as Penn State’s third-team defensive end in 2019, behind Yetur Gross-Matos and Shane Simmons. Joseph did seem to have a better opportunity for playing time in 2020, as Gross-Matos’ decision to enter the NFL draft figures to free up some playing time.

It should be noted that it is possible for players to return to their previous school after entering their name in the transfer portal. Such a precedent was set for the Nittany Lions last season when safety Lamont Wade and wideout Cam Sullivan-Brown entered the portal only to return for 2019.

Due to his status as a fifth-year senior, Joseph could be immediately eligible for 2020 if he does opt to go through with his transfer.

Wade, Toney apparently returning: While Joseph is leaving, it appears that two other defensive starters have opted to return for their senior seasons — Wade and defensive end Shaka Toney. Both had reportedly considered leaving early to pursue pro careers.

The deadline to declare for the NFL draft, however, has come and gone. Toney and Wade are not among those listed. PSU's only early entrants are apparently Gross-Matos and wideout KJ Hamler.

Toney had 41 tackles with eight for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2019 — all career highs. Wade was fourth on the team with 67 tackles and third with five pass breakups.