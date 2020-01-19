Taylor Stubblefield (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF HURRICANESSPORTS.COM)

Penn State has hired Taylor Stubblefield as its wide receivers coach.

The Nittany Lions announced the hire on Sunday, naming Stubblefield as former wide receivers coach Gerad Parker’s replacement. Parker left Penn State to become West Virginia’s offensive coordinator earlier this month.

"We are excited to have Taylor, [Taylor’s wife Georgia] and [Taylor’s son Jagger] join our Penn State family," coach James Franklin said in a press release. "Taylor has a strong familiarity with the Big Ten Conference. He was an elite wide receiver as an All-American at Purdue, setting NCAA, Big Ten and school receiving records, some of which he still holds today. He will bring his passion and knowledge to our young wide receiver room. Taylor has a wide range of experiences as a coach, both at the college and professional levels. Taylor really separated himself during the interview process and we are thrilled about the future of our wide receivers under his guidance."

Stubblefield was an outstanding receiver in his days with the Boilermakers. He still holds the Big Ten record for career receptions, with 316, and he is second in conference history with 3,629 receiving yards.

After Stubblefield was done at Purdue, he spent a couple of years bouncing back and forth between the NFL and the Canadian Football League, before moving into his coaching career with Central Washington in 2007.

Since then, Stubblefield has worked his way up the coaching ranks, making stops at Central Michigan, Wake Forest, Utah, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, Air Force, and, most recently, Miami, among others. He spent the 2018 season with the Hurricanes, who finished 52nd in the nation with 249.2 passing yards per game, which was nearly 18 yards per game better than the Nittany Lions’ average.

Stubblefield will have his work cut out for him with Penn State, as the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, KJ Hamler, is departing for the NFL Draft, while former five-star wideout Justin Shorter has entered the transfer portal. In their wake, redshirt sophomore Jahan Dotson will be Penn State’s lone returning receiver who had a substantial workload last season.

From a glass-half-full perspective, Stubblefield does have a chance to mold the Nittany Lions’ next crop a receivers, though, as Penn State signed five new wideouts in the 2020 recruiting class.

"It's a great honor to join Coach Franklin and the Penn State football family," Stubblefield said in the press relase. "As a product of the Big Ten, I embrace the magnitude of coaching at one of the premier programs in the nation and in one of the most accomplished conferences in all of college football. My family and I are fired up to call State College home."