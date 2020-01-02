Story Highlights Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields will return for his senior season at Penn State.

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Photo: Barry Reeger, AP)

Penn State opened 2020 with good news for its defense.

Starting junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields announced he’ll forego the 2020 NFL draft and return to Penn State for his senior season.

Castro-Fields announced the decision with a statement via his personal Twitter account. He cited the team’s unfinished business and camaraderie reasons for his return.

“We have unfinished business to take care of and our unique brotherhood is something I’m not ready to relinquish,” the statement read. “Additionally, earning a degree from Penn State is extremely important to my family & I. Thank you Nittany Nation for your endless support. I believe the sky’s the limit next season and I can’t wait to be a part of it!”

The junior cornerback has played in 37 games in his three years on campus and has been a constant in Penn State’s starting secondary. He has 18 pass deflections in his three seasons to go with three interceptions, two of which came this season.

Castro-Fields is the second Nittany Lion to announce his draft decision after Penn State’s 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hamler announced Tuesday evening that he would enter the 2020 NFL draft.

The junior cornerback’s return means the Nittany Lions are only currently slated to lose two of its four starting defensive back. Redshirt senior cornerback John Reid and redshirt senior safety Garrett Taylor will move on after exhausting their eligibility. Junior safety Lamont Wade has yet to announce whether or not he will return for his senior season.

Castro-Fields arrived at Penn State in 2017 as a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.