Matt Limegrover (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Penn State will have to fill a second spot on its coaching staff this offseason.

The contract of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Matt Limegrover will not be renewed. The school announced the firing in a news release on Tuesday.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” PSU head coach James Franklin said in the news release.

The release said Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement.

The timing of the firing is somewhat curious. Penn State's offensive line enjoyed one its best games of the Limegrover era in a 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis, when the Nittany Lions rushed for nearly 400 yards.

Limegrover came to Penn State in 2016 after Franklin’s first offensive line coach, Herb Hand, left to take the same position at Auburn. Limegrover added the title of run game coordinator in 2018 and has held that title ever since.

He took the job at Penn State after spending five years at Minnesota, where he was the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach from 2014-15 and the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach from 2011-13.

Penn State will be on its third offensive line coach under Franklin, with Hand and Limegrover as the previous two. The unit helped the Nittany Lions on their way to the No. 17 offense in the country, according to Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings. SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency, according to Connelly.

Franklin already filled one position this offseason after former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left to take the head coach position at Old Dominion. He filled the spot with another former Golden Gopher, Kirk Ciarrocca, who was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2017-19.