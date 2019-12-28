CLOSE

York Suburban's Savion Harrison runs the ball for a touchdown during football action against Gettysburg at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19.

Garth Barclay

Two players who were instrumental in helping the York Suburban football program to its first undefeated regular season in 57 years have earned all-state honors.

Running back Savion Harrison and offensive lineman Garth Barclay were selected to the Class 4-A all-state team by the Pennsylvania football writers.

Harrison and Barclay helped power the Trojans to a 10-0 regular season and a York-Adams League Division II championship. Suburban finished 10-1 after losing its District 3 4-A opener.

The Class 6-A, 4-A and 2-A all-state teams were announced on Saturday. Harrison and Barclay were the only York-Adams League players to be honored. The 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state teams were announced Friday. Among the 5-A all-state players were New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, York High center Trey Bernstein and Northern York running back Kyle Swartz.

Harrison, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound senior, rushed for 1,714 yards and 21 touchdowns on 196 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Harrison enjoyed perhaps the biggest game of his career in a 30-19 Y-A D-II showdown victory vs. Gettysburg, rushing for 324 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, setting the school's single-game record for rushing.

The Y-A D-II Player of the Year topped 100 yards on eight occasions and went off for 215 yards on 30 carries in the final game of his career in a district playoff loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. He set Suburban's single-season and career (3,666) rushing records. Harrison has NCAA Division II offers from Seton Hill and Slippery Rock.

The 6-7, 255-pound Barclay was the most highly recruited football player in the Y-A League and has committed to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with Syracuse, which plays in the Power-Five Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was a York-Adams League Division II all-star on both the offensive (second team) and defensive (first team) lines. He helped pave the way for Harrison to enjoy his standout senior season.

CLASS 6-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville

Coach of the Year: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior

Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior

Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior

Running back

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior

Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior

Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior

Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior

Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior

Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior

Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior

Tight end

Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior

Offensive line

Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior

Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior

Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior

Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior

Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior

Athlete

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior

Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior

Defense

Defensive line

A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior

Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior

Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior

Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior

Linebacker

Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior

Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior

Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior

Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior

Defensive back

Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior

Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior

Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior

Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior

Specialist

Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior

Athlete

Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior

CLASS 4-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore

Coach of the Year: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior

Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior

Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior

Running back

Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior

Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior

Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior

CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior

Wide receiver

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior

Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior

Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore

Tight end

Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior

Offensive line

Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior

Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior

Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior

Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior

Athlete

Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior

Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior

D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior

Defense

Defensive line

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior

Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior

Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior

Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior

Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior

Linebacker

Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior

Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior

Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior

Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior

Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior

Defensive back

Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior

Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior

Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior

Specialist

Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior

Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior

CLASS 2-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 210 senior

Kellen Stahl, Richland – 5-11, 190 sophomore

Zack Swartz, Washington – 6-3, 200 senior

Caelan Bender, Wilmington – 5-10, 180 junior

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-2, 178 junior

Running back

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 205 senior

Jax Miller, Avonworth – 6-1, 183 senior

Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 205 senior

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-8, 175 sophomore

Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley – 5-9, 186 senior

Damien Landon, Troy – 6-0, 220 sophomore

Wide receiver

Razen Reyes, Riverside – 6-3, 180 senior

Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 210 senior

Gabe Davis, Minersville – 6-1, 170 junior

Zahmere Robinson, Washington – 6-0, 170 senior

Tight end

Junior McConahy, Wilmington – 6-4, 205 senior

Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 220 senior

Offensive line

Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 235 senior

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington – 6-2, 289 junior

Jack Imbt, Troy – 6-0, 286 senior

Jake Chimiak, Wilmington – 6-3, 280 junior

Josh Elm, Avonworth – 6-4, 268 senior

Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley – 6-3, 250 senior

Athlete

Caleb Burke, Richland – 6-1, 180 senior

Steve Borgia, Dunmore – 5-10, 175 senior

Defense

Defensive line

Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 310 senior

Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley – 6-2, 275 senior

Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis – 6-1, 270 senior

Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge – 6-0, 236 senior

Zahki Marshall, Washington – 6-0, 295 senior

Linebacker

Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 200 senior

Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 senior

Jordan Nelson, Palmerton – 6-2, 190 senior

Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 210 senior

Lucas Sabol, Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

Defensive back

Ethan Susen, Wilmington – 5-9, 160 junior

Mehki Flowers, Steel-High – 6-1, 190 sophomore

Shakur Smalls, West Catholic – 6-2, 185 senior

Specialist

Seth Phillis, Burgettstown – 5-10, 195 senior

Athlete

Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 210 senior

Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote – 6-0, 185 senior