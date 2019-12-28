CLOSE
Friday night football PHOTOS: Gettysburg at York Suburban
York Suburban's Savion Harrison runs the ball for a touchdown during football action against Gettysburg at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Ruger Pennington gains some yardage during football action against York Suburban at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Savion Harrison, left, and Amir Chavers celebrate a touchdown scored by Harrison during football action against Gettysburg at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Gunner Wilson, left, fails to pull down York Suburban's Savion Harrison during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Ruger Pennington, left, runs the ball while York Suburban's David Moye defends during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Gunner Wilson, left, can't stop York Suburban's Savion Harrison from scoring a touchdown during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Savion Harrison runs the ball for a touchdown during football action against Gettysburg at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Savion Harrison runs the ball for a touchdown during football action against Gettysburg at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Ruger Pennington, right, gains some yardage while York Suburban's David Moye defends during football action against Y at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Two players who were instrumental in helping the York Suburban football program to its first undefeated regular season in 57 years have earned all-state honors.

    Running back Savion Harrison and offensive lineman Garth Barclay were selected to the Class 4-A all-state team by the Pennsylvania football writers.

    Harrison and Barclay helped power the Trojans to a 10-0 regular season and a York-Adams League Division II championship. Suburban finished 10-1 after losing its District 3 4-A opener.

    The Class 6-A, 4-A and 2-A all-state teams were announced on Saturday. Harrison and Barclay were the only York-Adams League players to be honored. The 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state teams were announced Friday. Among the 5-A all-state players were New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, York High center Trey Bernstein and Northern York running back Kyle Swartz.

    Harrison, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound senior, rushed for 1,714 yards and 21 touchdowns on 196 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

    Harrison enjoyed perhaps the biggest game of his career in a 30-19 Y-A D-II showdown victory vs. Gettysburg, rushing for 324 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, setting the school's single-game record for rushing.

    New Oxford, Northern York and York High players earn Class 5-A all-state football honors

    The Y-A D-II Player of the Year topped 100 yards on eight occasions and went off for 215 yards on 30 carries in the final game of his career in a district playoff loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. He set Suburban's single-season and career (3,666) rushing records. Harrison has NCAA Division II offers from Seton Hill and Slippery Rock.

    The 6-7, 255-pound Barclay was the most highly recruited football player in the Y-A League and has committed to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with Syracuse, which plays in the Power-Five Atlantic Coast Conference.

    He was a York-Adams League Division II all-star on both the offensive (second team) and defensive (first team) lines. He helped pave the way for Harrison to enjoy his standout senior season.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    CLASS 6-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

    Player of the Year: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville

    Coach of the Year: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin

    Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior

    Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior

    Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior

    Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior

    Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior

    Running back

    Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior

    Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior

    Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior

    Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior

    Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior

    Wide receiver

    Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior

    Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior

    Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior

    Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior

    Tight end

    Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior

    Offensive line

    Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior

    Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior

    Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior

    Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior

    Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior

    Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior

    Athlete

    Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior

    Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior

    Defense

    Defensive line

    A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior

    Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior

    Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior

    Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior

    Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior

    Linebacker

    Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior

    Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior

    Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior

    Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior

    Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior

    Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior

    Defensive back

    Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior

    Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior

    Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior

    Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior

    Specialist

    Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior

    Athlete

    Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior

    Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior

    CLASS 4-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

    Player of the Year: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore

    Coach of the Year: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson

    Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior

    Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior

    Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior

    Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior

    Running back

    Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior

    Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior

    Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior

    CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior

    Wide receiver

    Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior

    Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior

    Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior

    Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore

    Tight end

    Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior

    Offensive line

    Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior

    Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior

    Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior

    Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior

    Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior

    Athlete

    Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior

    Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior

    D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior

    Defense

    Defensive line

    Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior

    Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior

    Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior

    Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior

    Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior

    Linebacker

    Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

    Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior

    Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior

    Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior

    Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior

    Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior

    Defensive back

    Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior

    Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior

    Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior

    Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior

    Specialist

    Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior

    Athlete

    Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior

    Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior

    CLASS 2-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

    Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia

    Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

    Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 210 senior

    Kellen Stahl, Richland – 5-11, 190 sophomore

    Zack Swartz, Washington – 6-3, 200 senior

    Caelan Bender, Wilmington – 5-10, 180 junior

    Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-2, 178 junior

    Running back

    Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 205 senior

    Jax Miller, Avonworth – 6-1, 183 senior

    Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 205 senior

    Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-8, 175 sophomore

    Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley – 5-9, 186 senior

    Damien Landon, Troy – 6-0, 220 sophomore

    Wide receiver

    Razen Reyes, Riverside – 6-3, 180 senior

    Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 210 senior

    Gabe Davis, Minersville – 6-1, 170 junior

    Zahmere Robinson, Washington – 6-0, 170 senior

    Tight end

    Junior McConahy, Wilmington – 6-4, 205 senior

    Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 220 senior

    Offensive line

    Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 235 senior

    Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington – 6-2, 289 junior

    Jack Imbt, Troy – 6-0, 286 senior

    Jake Chimiak, Wilmington – 6-3, 280 junior

    Josh Elm, Avonworth – 6-4, 268 senior

    Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley – 6-3, 250 senior

    Athlete

    Caleb Burke, Richland – 6-1, 180 senior

    Steve Borgia, Dunmore – 5-10, 175 senior

    Defense

    Defensive line

    Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 310 senior

    Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley – 6-2, 275 senior

    Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis – 6-1, 270 senior

    Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge – 6-0, 236 senior

    Zahki Marshall, Washington – 6-0, 295 senior

    Linebacker

    Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 200 senior

    Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 senior

    Jordan Nelson, Palmerton – 6-2, 190 senior

    Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 210 senior

    Lucas Sabol, Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

    Defensive back

    Ethan Susen, Wilmington – 5-9, 160 junior

    Mehki Flowers, Steel-High – 6-1, 190 sophomore

    Shakur Smalls, West Catholic – 6-2, 185 senior

    Specialist

    Seth Phillis, Burgettstown – 5-10, 195 senior

    Athlete

    Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 210 senior

    Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote – 6-0, 185 senior

