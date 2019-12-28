Two players who were instrumental in helping the York Suburban football program to its first undefeated regular season in 57 years have earned all-state honors.
Running back Savion Harrison and offensive lineman Garth Barclay were selected to the Class 4-A all-state team by the Pennsylvania football writers.
Harrison and Barclay helped power the Trojans to a 10-0 regular season and a York-Adams League Division II championship. Suburban finished 10-1 after losing its District 3 4-A opener.
The Class 6-A, 4-A and 2-A all-state teams were announced on Saturday. Harrison and Barclay were the only York-Adams League players to be honored. The 5-A, 3-A and 1-A all-state teams were announced Friday. Among the 5-A all-state players were New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, York High center Trey Bernstein and Northern York running back Kyle Swartz.
Harrison, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound senior, rushed for 1,714 yards and 21 touchdowns on 196 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
Harrison enjoyed perhaps the biggest game of his career in a 30-19 Y-A D-II showdown victory vs. Gettysburg, rushing for 324 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, setting the school's single-game record for rushing.
The Y-A D-II Player of the Year topped 100 yards on eight occasions and went off for 215 yards on 30 carries in the final game of his career in a district playoff loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. He set Suburban's single-season and career (3,666) rushing records. Harrison has NCAA Division II offers from Seton Hill and Slippery Rock.
The 6-7, 255-pound Barclay was the most highly recruited football player in the Y-A League and has committed to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with Syracuse, which plays in the Power-Five Atlantic Coast Conference.
He was a York-Adams League Division II all-star on both the offensive (second team) and defensive (first team) lines. He helped pave the way for Harrison to enjoy his standout senior season.
CLASS 6-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville
Coach of the Year: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior
Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior
Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior
Running back
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior
Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior
Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior
Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior
Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior
Wide receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior
Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior
Tight end
Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior
Offensive line
Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior
Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior
Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior
Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior
Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior
Athlete
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior
Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior
Defense
Defensive line
A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior
Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior
Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior
Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior
Linebacker
Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior
Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior
Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior
Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior
Defensive back
Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior
Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior
Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior
Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior
Specialist
Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior
Athlete
Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior
CLASS 4-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore
Coach of the Year: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior
Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior
Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior
Running back
Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior
Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior
Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior
CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior
Wide receiver
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior
Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior
Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore
Tight end
Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior
Offensive line
Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior
Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior
Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior
Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior
Athlete
Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior
Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior
D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior
Defense
Defensive line
Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior
Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior
Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior
Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior
Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior
Linebacker
Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior
Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior
Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior
Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior
Defensive back
Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior
Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior
Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior
Specialist
Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior
Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior
CLASS 2-A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Julian Fleming, WR, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
Aaron Tobias, Penns Valley – 6-2, 210 senior
Kellen Stahl, Richland – 5-11, 190 sophomore
Zack Swartz, Washington – 6-3, 200 senior
Caelan Bender, Wilmington – 5-10, 180 junior
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge – 6-2, 178 junior
Running back
Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-10, 205 senior
Jax Miller, Avonworth – 6-1, 183 senior
Kobe Brish, Schuylkill Haven – 5-9, 205 senior
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia – 5-8, 175 sophomore
Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley – 5-9, 186 senior
Damien Landon, Troy – 6-0, 220 sophomore
Wide receiver
Razen Reyes, Riverside – 6-3, 180 senior
Julian Fleming, Southern Columbia – 6-3, 210 senior
Gabe Davis, Minersville – 6-1, 170 junior
Zahmere Robinson, Washington – 6-0, 170 senior
Tight end
Junior McConahy, Wilmington – 6-4, 205 senior
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley – 6-2, 220 senior
Offensive line
Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 235 senior
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington – 6-2, 289 junior
Jack Imbt, Troy – 6-0, 286 senior
Jake Chimiak, Wilmington – 6-3, 280 junior
Josh Elm, Avonworth – 6-4, 268 senior
Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley – 6-3, 250 senior
Athlete
Caleb Burke, Richland – 6-1, 180 senior
Steve Borgia, Dunmore – 5-10, 175 senior
Defense
Defensive line
Cole Schankweiler, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 310 senior
Mike Petrof, Ligonier Valley – 6-2, 275 senior
Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis – 6-1, 270 senior
Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge – 6-0, 236 senior
Zahki Marshall, Washington – 6-0, 295 senior
Linebacker
Max Tillett, Southern Columbia – 6-0, 200 senior
Cal Haladay, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 senior
Jordan Nelson, Palmerton – 6-2, 190 senior
Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 210 senior
Lucas Sabol, Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
Defensive back
Ethan Susen, Wilmington – 5-9, 160 junior
Mehki Flowers, Steel-High – 6-1, 190 sophomore
Shakur Smalls, West Catholic – 6-2, 185 senior
Specialist
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown – 5-10, 195 senior
Athlete
Macklin Ayers, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 210 senior
Lonnie Rice, Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote – 6-0, 185 senior
