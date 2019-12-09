Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to become Old Dominion's head coach
RALPH D. RUSSO, The Associated Press
Published 6:37 p.m. ET Dec. 9, 2019 | Updated 8:07 p.m. ET Dec. 9, 2019
Old Dominion has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as its head coach.
Rahne has been offensive coordinator at Penn State the last two seasons and on coach James Franklin’s staffs with the Nittany Lions and Vanderbilt since 2011.
The 39-year-old former Cornell quarterback has never been a head coach.
ODU is replacing the only head coach its football program has ever had in Bobby Wilder, who resigned after 11 seasons with a 77-56 record. Wilder led the program through its transition from FCS to FBS. The Monarchs went 1-11 this season.
Penn State has averaged 34.3 points this year under Rahne, just slightly ahead of its 2018 output.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments