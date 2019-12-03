Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Photo: Barry Reeger, AP)

Former Harrisburg High standout Micah Parsons has been honored as the Big Ten's top linebacker.

Tuesday night, the Penn State sophomore claimed the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award. Parsons was joined on the All-Big Ten first team (media and coaches) by junior PSU defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos. Parsons is the third Nittany Lion to earn Linebacker of the Year laurels, joining Mike Hull (2014) and Michael Mauti (2012).

Parsons is the first sophomore to win the honor. He leads PSU with 95 tackles and is second on the team with 11.0 tackles for loss.

Gross-Matos leads the team and is No.5 in the Big Ten in sacks (8.5). He also Leads the team and is No. 7 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (14.0).

Other major winners: The other top Big Ten honorees announced Tuesday were:

►Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State.

►Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): P.J. Fleck, Minnesota.

►Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Ryan Day, Ohio State.

►Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State.

►Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota.

►Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Keith Duncan, Iowa.

►Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Blake Hayes, Illinois.

►Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Javon Leake, Maryland.

Other PSU honorees: Joining Parsons and Gross-Matos on the All-Big Ten defensive team from PSU are junior defensive end Shaka Toney (second team, coaches; honorable mention, media), senior defensive tackle Robert Windsor (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media), senior linebacker Cam Brown (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media), junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (honorable mention, coaches; third team, media), senior linebacker Jan Johnson (honorable mention, coaches and media), senior safety Garrett Taylor (honorable mention, coaches and media), senior cornerback John Reid (honorable mention, coaches and media) and junior safety Lamont Wade (honorable mention, coaches and media).

On special teams, Blake Gillikin (honorable mention, coaches and media), KJ Hamler (honorable mention, coaches and media) and Jake Pinegar (honorable mention, coaches and media) all earned All-Big Ten honors. Hamler was selected as a kick returner.

Gillikin was Penn State’s sportsmanship selection.

The Big Ten's major offensive awards are set to be released Wednesday.