Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) greets fans following an NCAA college football game against Idaho in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Photo: Barry Reeger, AP)

Junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has decided to forgo his senior season at Penn State and has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

The decision was widely expected. Gross-Matos is projected by some to be a first-round selection.

A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, Gross-Matos has 14.0 tackles for loss this season, including 8.5 sacks, in 11 games. For his career, Gross-Matos has 36.0 TFL and 18.0 sacks as part of his 110 tackles.

Gross-Matos said he plans to play in the Penn State bowl game.

“First, I would like to thank all of my coaches, the football staff, the academic support folks and my athletic trainers for all they have done to help me succeed while at Penn State,” Gross-Matos said in a news release from the university. “I will always be grateful to have formed the amazing relationships here at Penn State with my classmates, teammates, and staff that will last me a lifetime.”

"I am so appreciative of Coach Franklin and Coach Spencer for the opportunity to come to an outstanding university like Penn State. Even though I am leaving, I have promised my family and Coach Franklin that I will continue to pursue my Penn State degree.

“I would like to thank my family for everything they have done and everything they continue to do each and every day, for without their support none of this would be possible.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the Penn State fans. The love in Beaver Stadium has been ridiculous and will never be forgotten. I look forward to suiting up for the Blue & White one final time in our bowl game.”

Franklin, meanwhile, praised Gross-Matos in the same PSU news release.

“Yetur has grown so much as a football player, leader and young man during his time at Penn State,” Head Coach James Franklin said. “He has been a shining example of resiliency for his teammates and our staff for the way he has handled adversity in his life. We couldn’t be more proud of him and appreciate everything he has done for our program. We wish him nothing but the best in the NFL!”