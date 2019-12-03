MIchal Menet (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Penn State center Michal Menet announced Tuesday that he will return for his final season of eligibility.

Menet, a redshirt junior and captain, is eligible for the 2020 NFL draft. His return boosts an offensive line that could bring back as many as four starters.

Menet will be among Penn State’s most experienced offensive players. The center has made 23 career starts and led an offensive line that helped the run game average 4.4 yards per carry.

“I am not ready for my time with this football family to end yet and continue to enjoy every minute with my brothers,” Menet wrote on social media. “I feel I have unfinished business to take care of, including completing my Penn State degree.”

Menet joins tight end Pat Freiermuth in announcing his return.