Penn State received a 2021 commitment Sunday from a recruit with a familiar last name.

Liam Clifford, the younger brother of Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford, announced his decision to verbally commit on Twitter. The younger Clifford is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver for St. Xavier in Cincinnati.

Rivals rates Clifford as a three-star prospect and 64th nationally among wide receivers. He also had offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Toledo.

He’s ranked No. 14 among recruits in Ohio.

Penn State now has three commitments for 2021. Clifford joins Harrisburg offensive lineman Nate Bruce and tight end Nick Elksnis of Jacksonville, Fla. Bruce committed Saturday.