Devin Willock (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF 247SPORTS)

Devin Willock, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive lineman from Paramus (N.J.) Catholic High School, has given a verbal commitment to Penn State for the class of 2020.

Willock, who was rated three stars by 247Sports and two stars by Rivals, made his announcement Sunday night on Twitter, starting his statement by saying, “Shutting it down, 100% to the Pennsylvania State University.”

Among Willock’s other finalists were Boston College and Rutgers. He was considered the No. 19 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports.

Willock is the 24th player to commit to Penn State, and the fifth offensive lineman.

PSU's 2020 class is ranked No. 13 nationally and third in the Big Ten.