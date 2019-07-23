Penn State (Photo: .)

In advance of the football team's first Friday night game in the Big Ten, Maryland officials informed students, faculty, administrators and support staff of plans to cancel most classes and try to clear the campus as best as possible several hours before a scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 27.

The game vs Penn State is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans to Maryland Stadium.

According to an email sent out Monday, the university announced it will cancel all non-lab classes starting at or after noon and will grant administrative leave to all nonessential employees beginning at noon. Some parking lots will open as early as 3 p.m.

"We are working with partners throughout the surrounding area to make special arrangements to provide additional parking, and we are hoping that the 8 p.m. start will help minimize the effect on Friday evening traffic patterns, but we believe that more accommodation is needed," the email read.

The athletics department also created a website focused on the event, listing which parking lots open as early as 3 p.m. as well as gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

This marks the first-ever Friday night game the Terps have played since joining the Big Ten.

Maryland was scheduled to play Northwestern on a Friday night in October 2017, but that game was pushed back a day after objections were raised by then second-year coach DJ Durkin, who said Friday nights should be the domain of high school teams in the area.