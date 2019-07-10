Tariq Castro-Fields (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Penn State released its updated football roster Tuesday, adding freshmen, updating positions and removing one player.

With training camp fast approaching, let’s take a look at the group.

►Tight end Jonathan Holland no longer is on the team, according to a spokesperson. Holland would have been a fifth-year senior. He completed his degree in labor and employment relations in May.

Holland, who did not participate in the spring Blue-White game, appeared in 10 games last season. He started the first four games, ceding the primary role to Pat Freiermuth. Holland had seven catches for 114 yards.

►Redshirt sophomore C.J. Holmes has changed his number and position. Holmes, who transferred from Notre Dame last year, is playing safety and wearing No. 48.

Holmes (6-0, 210) began his career as a running back at Notre Dame, where he played as a freshman in 2017. Holmes joined Penn State as a walk-on in 2018 after Note Dame coach Brian Kelly dismissed him from for a violation of team rules.

►All 23 members of the 2019 recruiting class are on the roster. The list includes some potential early contributors in running back Noah Cain, linebacker Brandon Smith and defensive backs Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson.

►Penn State added two players through the NCAA transfer portal. Weston Carr is a 6-2 receiver who played at Asuza Pacific in California and was a Division II all-American in 2017. Carr is a graduate student with one season of eligibility remaining.

In addition, kicker Jordan Stout transferred to Penn State from Virginia Tech. Stout handled kickoffs for the Hokies last season.

►Looking for some big bodies on the field? Penn State’s projected starting offensive line weighs a combined 1,613 pounds, an average of 322.6 per lineman. Here’s the early line projection: LT Rasheed Walker (324), LG Steven Gonzalez (341), C Michal Menet (313), RG C.J. Thorpe (322), RT Will Fries (313).

►Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was listed at 6-0, 186 pounds prior to the Citrus Bowl. He’s significantly bigger now, being listed at 6-0, 197.

►Safety Jaquan Brisker, who played the last two seasons at Lackawanna College, is 6-1, 210 pounds and a contender to earn a starting spot alongside Garrett Taylor.

►Sophomore linebacker Jesse Luketa (6-3, 247) has added 10 pounds and figures to be a key player on defense and special teams.

►Penn State has three players on its roster who attended Florida’s IMG Academy: Cain, receiver KJ Hamler, and walkon cornerback Makai Self.