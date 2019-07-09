Sean Clifford (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE)

Penn State will host its 17th Lift for Life event Friday at Holuba Hall, the football team’s indoor practice facility. Lift for Life is the best offseason opportunity to interact with players while supporting those with rare diseases.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with doors to Holuba Hall opening at 4:30. Fans attending are asked for a $10 donation, $5 for kids. All proceeds benefit the rare disease community. Fans also can donate through the organization’s website.

More than 80 players will participate in a series of workout competitions pitting offense vs. defense to raise money for kidney cancer research and support.

Since its inception in 2003, Penn State’s Lift for Life chapter has raised nearly $1.4 million and launched a network of Uplifting Athletes chapters across the country. Each supports a different rare disease.

In addition to the lifting competition, players will lead a kids’ clinic from 5:30-6:30. The entry fee is $15. An autograph session will follow the event.

Penn State football players coordinate and run the event. Quarterback Sean Clifford is chapter president, and long snapper Chris Stoll is vice president.