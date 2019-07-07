The Penn State football program continues to add to its 2020 verbal commitment list.
Bryce Mostella, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound weak-side defensive end from Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, gave a verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday.
Rivals ranks Mostella three stars. He made an official visit to Penn State on June 7 and did the same at Big 10 rival Iowa on June 21.
He received two dozen Division I offers, including ones from schools such as Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Auburn.
Mostella’s announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday’s verbals from Virginia’s Joseph Johnson, a Rivals three-star defensive back from Chester Life Christian Academy; and Texas’ Parker Washington, a four-star wide receiver from Fort Bend Travis High School.
On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions got a verbal commitment from three-star tight end prospect Tyler Warren, a quarterback who de-committed from Virginia Tech.
Penn State’s 2020 class of verbal commitments now numbers 20. The Nittany Lions are 11th on Rivals’ latest 2020 team rankings list.
