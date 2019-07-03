Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State’s blizzard of summer commitments continued Tuesday, as two more players joined the 2020 recruiting class.

Parker Washington and Joseph Johnson became the ninth and 10th players to commit to Penn State since June 21, marking more than half the class. Both announced their decisions on Twitter. With the rush of commitments, Penn State has climbed to No. 10 in 247Sports’ national rankings.

Washington is a four-star receiver from Texas, according to Rivals.com, and Penn State’s first player from the state in this class. His offer lists includes Nebraska, Wisconsin and Houston, among others.

Johnson is a three-star prospect and the No. 11 player overall in Virginia. Johnson attends Life Christian Academy and initially committed to North Carolina State in March.

Five players have committed to the Lions in the past week, led by four-state defensive back Enzo Jennings. Amin Vanover, a four-star defensive end from New Jersey, and Brandon Taylor, a three-star end from Ohio, joined the class June 28.

PSU 2020 class now includes 10 four-star prospects and five three-star prospects.

Three players are from Pennsylvania high schools. Four players are from Maryland.

No players are listed among Rivals’ top 100 nationwide prospects (Ohio State has seven).

Elsewhere, former Penn State commit Josh Moten announced Tuesday that he is headed to Texas A&M instead. Moten is one of four players to decommit from Penn State’s 2020 class.