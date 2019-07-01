Penn State is setting a football ticket-pricing record for the second consecutive year.
Single-game tickets for the 2019 home schedule go on sale to the public Tuesday, with the Oct. 19 game against Michigan reaching a a new mark. The best seats cost $240, making them the most expensive tickets in Beaver Stadium history.
The price is $15 higher than the top tickets for last year’s game against Ohio State, which previously held the Beaver Stadium record. Prices for the Penn State-Michigan game range from $120-$240. Penn State has used a variable-pricing method for football tickets since 2014.
Penn State said that tickets for the Michigan game have been in high demand through pre-sales for members of the Nittany Lion Club, with only single seats available. A limited number of tickets are available for the Sept. 14 game against Pitt as well.
That’s a change from two years ago, when tickets for the Pitt and Michigan games were not available during the public sale.
Single-game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prices range from a low of $40 (the least-expensive seats for the Sept. 7 game against Buffalo) to the $240 ticket against Michigan.
Tickets for the Pitt game range from $100-$210. Other prices include the following:
►Aug. 31 vs. Idaho ($45-$140)
►Sept. 7 vs. Buffalo ($40-$130)
►Oct. 5 vs. Purdue ($80-$180)
►Nov. 16 vs. Indiana ($75-$170)
►Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers ($55-$150)
Tickets are available in six different pricing categories. For information, visit Penn State’s ticket website.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.