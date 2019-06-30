Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State football capped off an eventful week of recruiting Friday night by nabbing its seventh — and then eighth —commitments in the span of seven days.

Brandon Taylor, a three-star defensive end from Lima, Ohio, became the 15th member of James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class when he announced his commitment Friday night, followed less than an hour later by four-star DE Amin Vanover, of Montvale, New Jersey.

The pair join four-star DB Enzo Jennings, three-star LB Tyler Elsdon, three-star DT Fatorma Mulbah, four-star WR Jaden Dottin, four-star DT Coziah Izzard and three-star JUCO S Ji’Ayir Brown in pledging to the Nittany Lions since June 21, typically a slow period for commitments. During that same time period, four-star LB Derek Wingo, a Florida native, flipped his commitment to the Gators.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Vanover is ranked sixth in his state and 12th at his position by Rivals. He had offers from 21 programs, and chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Pittsburgh.

“The decision was not easy, but I’m blessed to say I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Penn State University,” he wrote on TwitterFriday evening.

Taylor is a 6-foot-2, 250-pound prospect who’s ranked 14th in Ohio and 19th at his position by Rivals. He had offers from 18 other programs, including Akron, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan and Michigan State.

The two additions to Sean Spencer’s line have moved the Nittany Lions up to No. 10 in 247Sports’ 2020 recruiting rankings, jumping up five spots since Thursday and 17 since since June 21.