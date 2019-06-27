Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State football is having itself a week.

For the sixth time since Friday, the Nittany Lions earned a commitment — this time from four-star athlete Enzo Jennings out of Michigan. Based on 247 Sports’ composite rankings, which put Jennings as the nation’s No. 100 overall player, the Michigan native is the Nittany Lions’ highest-rated recruit.

He announced his commitment Thursday morning via Twitter, making him the 14th commit in the 2020 class.

“It’s always felt like home,” Jennings told 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “From my first visit to my official I always left Penn State loving it more.”

Jennings, a likely defensive back at the next level, reported more than two dozen scholarship offers. He picked PSU over the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect runs in the 4.6s and recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump at a regional The Opening camp. He plays both cornerback and wideout at high school in Oak Park, Mich., and he’s ranked as the country’s seventh-best football athlete.

Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu compared his style of play to Pittsburgh Steelers DB Artie Burns.

Penn State’s other commits since Friday include three-star LB Tyler Elsdon, three-star DT Fatorma Mulbah, four-star WR Jaden Dottin, four-star DT Coziah and three-star JUCO S Ji’Ayir Brown. Penn State did have one decommit during that same time period, from four-star LB Derek Wingo, a Florida native who switched his commitment to the Gators.

With Jennings’ commitment, Penn State has now moved up four spots to No. 15 in 247 Sports’ national recruiting rankings.