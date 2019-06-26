Penn State (Photo: .)

Even the dead period can’t stop Penn State recruiting.

Three-star in-state linebacker Tyler Elsdon announced Tuesday afternoon — two days after the start of the NCAA’s restrictive recruiting “dead period” — that he’s decided to commit to the Nittany Lions. He is the 13th pledge of the 2020 class.

“Since the age of 5, I have been playing football in my hometown,” Elsdon wrote on Twitter. “HOME is where I learned to LOVE the game and everything it has to offer. With that being said I am honored, blessed, and extremely grateful to announce that I will be staying HOME and will be COMMITTING to PENN STATE UNIVERSITY.”

Elsdon’s commitment isn’t exactly a surprising one. The Anthracite coal region product out of North Schuylkill — the high school of former PSU LB Gino Capone — attended several Penn State camps and has wanted an offer for some time. He finally earned one during a camp this past weekend, and he didn’t waste much timing in committing.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect had more than 20 reported offers, mostly from Football Championship Subidivison and smaller Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Among his biggest offers were from West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland and Vanderbilt, according to 247 Sports.

Elsdon’s pledge caps a wild month for Penn State recruiting. Seven players committed in June, and three have decommitted. Since Friday alone, there have been five pledges and one decommitment.

Among the commitments since Friday are DT Fatorma Mulbah (3 stars), WR Jaden Dottin (4 stars), DT Coziah Izzard (4 stars) and JUCO S Ji’Ayir Brown (3 stars). The decommitment was 4-star LB Derek Wingo, a Florida native who switched his colors to the Gators’ blue and orange.

With Elsdon’s commitment, Penn State’s national recruiting ranking now sits at No. 19, per 247 Sports.