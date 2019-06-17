Pennsylvania's top two players in the 2020 football recruiting class are now headed out of state.
Mars lineman Michael Carmody announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday night. He announced his decsion on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 6-inch, 280-pound Carmody is ranked the No. 2 recruit in the state by 247Sports and the top recruit in western Pennsylvania. Carmody had more than two dozen scholarship offers, including Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Stanford.
Pennsylvania's No. 1 recruit, Southern Columbia wideout Julian Fleming, had previously announced his verbal commitment to Ohio State.
Carmody and Fleming, had both been offered scholarships by PSU, but spurned Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin, who promised to "dominate" the state in recruiting when he was hired at PSU.
It's the latest in a series of recruiting setbacks for PSU. In the past week, three players who previously had given verbal commitments to the Lions have decommitted.
Offensive lineman Aaryn Parks and cornerback Josh Moten announced they were “re-opening” their recruitment. Another, offensive lineman Grant Toutant, outright flipped on Penn State, opting instead for Ohio State.
Michael Carmody's brother, Robby Carmody, is a Notre Dame basketball player.
PSU's 2020 recruiting class has nine commitments and is ranked No. 23 in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Lions' class is No. 5 in the Big Ten, behind No. 7 Ohio State, No. 19 Iowa, No. 21 Northwestern and No. 22 Michigan.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
