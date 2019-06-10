Penn State has lost a couple of recent recruiting battles against Ohio State. (Photo: Annie Rice, AP)

Ohio State has added a fourth offensive lineman to its 2020 recruiting class in Grant Toutant of De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan) High School.

The four-star offensive tackle — who announced his decision on Twitter — was originally the first 2020 recruit to commit to Penn State, but after the Buckeyes offered him in January he took the chance to rethink some things.

It is PSU's second major recruiting loss to Ohio State in two weeks. Pennsylvania's No. 1 recruit, Southern Columbia wideout Julian Fleming, committed to the Buckeyes in late May. Fleming is considered the No. 1 wideout recruit in the nation.

In his Twitter announcement, Toutant said: "Please respect my decision, no interviews."

Toutant did release the following statement on Twitter:

“In life, as in football, you learn, grow, and change from experiences and opportunities, which impacts the outcome of the game,” the statement read. “With that said, I would like to thank coach (James) Franklin, [Penn State offensive line] coach (Matt) Limegrover, coach (Penn State grad assistant Mark) Dupuis, and all the Penn State staff for supporting and first believing in me throughout this recruitment process.”

According to 247Sports.com, Toutant is rated as the No. 324 overall player and No. 27 tackle in the class. He joins Paris Johnson of Princeton (Ohio) High School, Luke Wypler of St Joseph Regional (N.J.), Jakob James of Elder (Ohio) and Trey Leroux of Norwalk (Ohio) as linemen in OSU's recruiting class — which sits at the top of the Big Ten and No. 11 nationally.

Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 15 in the nation and is No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State.

Despite the loss of Toutant, PSU still has five offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class.