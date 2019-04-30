Penn State (Photo: .)

Aaryn “AJ” Parks, a 2020 four-star offensive tackle, chose the Nittany Lions on Monday night.

Parks is the 10th member of Penn State’s 2020 top-10 class. He is the highest-rated of the Nittany Lions’ five offensive linemen. Parks is joined by three-star blockers Grant Toutant, Golden Israel-Achumba, R.J. Adams and Nicholas Dawkins.

Parks — a 6-foot-5, 309-pounder — is the No. 19-ranked tackle in the 2020 class, per 247 Sports. He is also the No. 8 prospect in Maryland and the No. 201 overall player in the country.

The National Christian Academy product was seen as a Penn State lean early on with all six 247 Sports Crystal Ball predictions going in the Nittany Lions’ favor. He had offers from 17 schools, including Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon and Pittsburgh.

Parks goes to school with 2020 four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten, who committed to Penn State in February.