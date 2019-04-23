Story Highlights Offensive lineman Nicholas Dawkins is Penn State's latest football recruit.

Dawkins is the son of former NBA player Darryl Dawkins.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 300-pound Dawkins is rated a three-star prospect.

April has been kind to Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.

Limegrover and the Nittany Lions picked up a verbal commitment from offensive guard Nicholas Dawkins on Monday afternoon. Dawkins, a three-star prospect, is the third lineman to choose Penn State in the last three weeks. Three-star guards Golden Israel-Achumba and R.J. Adams committed on April 2 and 13, respectively.

The Nittany Lions now have four linemen in tow. Three-star tackle Grant Toutant was the first commit of the class back in November.

Dawkins, a product of Parkland High School in Allentown, is the ninth member of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class and is the first player from Pennsylvania. According to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound blocker is the Keystone State’s No. 7 overall recruit and country’s No. 40 guard.

Dawkins, who visited Penn State in March, also had offers from Northwestern, Louisville, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee and more.

He is the son of late NBA star and Philadelphia Sixers center Darryl Dawkins.