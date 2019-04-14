Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State picked up two recruiting commitments during Saturday’s Blue-White game, moving into the top 10 of the national rankings.

The Lions received commitments from Cole Brevard, a four-star defensive tackle from Indiana, and Reuben Adams, a three-star offensive lineman from Virginia. Their national rankings are from Rivals.com.

Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class now has eight members and ranks seventh nationally, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports. The Lions are No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State with eight months to go before the 2020 early signing period begins.

Brevard is the top-ranked player in Indiana, according to Rivals, who had offers from Clemson, Wisconsin and Indiana, among others. Adams is a 314-pound tackle whose offer list included Florida State, Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Penn State hosted a large contingent of prospects Saturday, though none on official visits. Last week, coach James Franklin said he planned to save official visits for later in the recruiting process.

“It’s a very, very long time between now and signing day," Franklin said. “… Then, it takes away from our players. I don’t get enough time with our players and our players’ parents.”