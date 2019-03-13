Devon Still is shown here with his daughter Leah when she was 5 years old. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

A former Penn State football great will visit York County in April.

The focus of his talk at Penn State York's Pullo Center, however, will not be about football.

Instead, Devon Still will discuss the life-changing battle with cancer that was fought by his daughter, Leah, and the impact that the health scare has had on his life.

Still's appearance is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

At Penn State, Still became famous as a dominating defensive lineman who was the 2011 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.

After leaving PSU, he was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still's life, however, was changed forever in June 2014, when 4-year-old Leah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer.

Still immediately put his football career on hiatus, saying: "She's fighting for her life. Sports is not more important than me being there while my daughter is fighting for her life."

He spent the next three weeks sleeping next to his daughter at the hospital despite his own recent back surgery. He also shaved his head bald and said that he would only grow back his hair when Leah's hair grew back.

The family's public fight against the disease garnered nationwide attention, thanks largely to an inspiring video posted to his Instagram account, which went viral on social media.

Leah's cancer eventually went into remission and Still now says she "beat up cancer."

During the 2015 ESPY awards, Devon and Leah Still received the Jimmy V Award for their determination and perseverance in the face of cancer.

Still retired from the NFL in 2017 and has written a book about his personal journey overcoming obstacles called: "Still in the Game."

That book will be available for purchase at the Pullo Center event on April 9. Tickets for the event, priced at $10, can be purchased at https://pullocenter.showare.com/. More information about the event is also available at that site.