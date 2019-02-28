Penn State wideout Cam Sullivan-Brown (81) has reportedly decided to leave the transfer portal and stay with the Nittany Lions. (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Penn State wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown is seemingly staying in Happy Valley.

Sullivan-Brown, a rising redshirt sophomore, left the transfer portal and will remain with the Nittany Lions, according to reports by Blue White Illustrated and Lions 247. The wideout reportedly entered the transfer portal on Feb. 10.

Sullivan-Brown is the second Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal this offseason and decide to return. Safety Lamont Wade had a rather public offseason, entering the portal, posting an empty locker to his Instagram and later announcing his return. Like Sullivan-Brown, Wade has not graduated yet and would have had to either sit out at another FBS school or file for immediate eligibility through a hardship waiver.

It’s not known what kind of interest Sullivan-Brown drew on what’s become an open market. The former four-star prospect had four catches for 49 yards in 2018 — not crazy production by any means. But he did fill in for an injured and struggling Juwan Johnson and started against Rutgers.

Sullivan-Brown returns to a wide receiver room without Johnson, who plans to transfer to Oregon. Brandon Polk also announced his intention to leave Penn State, and DeAndre Thompkins ran out of eligibility.

But new WR coach Gerad Parker has plenty of young talent to work with. KJ Hamler, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter will likely start in 2019 with Mac Hippenhammer, Daniel George and now Sullivan-Brown pushing for time in spring camp. Florida State grad transfer George Campbell and 2019 signees John Dunmore and TJ Jones will also arrive in the fall.

The Nittany Lions begin spring practice on March 13.