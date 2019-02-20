Penn State head football coach James Franklin. (Photo11: Holly Hart, AP)

James Franklin and Ricky Rahne have another future quarterback in the fold.

Micah Bowens — a 2020 three-star dual-threat quarterback — announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Tuesday night.

Bowens is the fifth member of Penn State’s 2020 class. Three-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant got the ball rolling in November, becoming the first 2020 prospect to verbally commit to Franklin’s program. Four-star Florida linebacker Derek Wingo chose Happy Valley on Christmas Day, followed by four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten and four-star linebacker Curtis Jacobs on Feb. 2.

All of those players are ranked higher than Bowens. The Nevada native is 247 Sports’ No. 712 overall prospect and No. 23 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

However, one of Franklin’s recruiting philosophies is to always sign at least one quarterback in each class. Turnover at the position is high, especially nowadays with the transfer portal.

But Franklin won’t have to worry about depth at quarterback in the coming years. Tommy Stevens, the front-runner to land the 2019 starting job, is out of eligibility following the season. But redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford boasts a big arm, 2018 signee Will Levis impressed on scout team this past year, and four-star prospects Michael Johnson and Ta’Quan Roberson signed in December and enrolled early.

And in 2020, Bowens will be a part of Rahne’s QB room, assuming he stays true to his commitment. The 6-foot-1 passer had offers from the following programs: Arizona, BYU, Duke, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV and West Virginia. That is, until he came to Penn State for an unofficial visit on Feb. 1, when he received an offer from Franklin and his staff.

With five verbals, only four teams in the Big Ten have more players committed in the 2020 cycle. Ohio State leads the way with seven, while Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin all follow suit with six.