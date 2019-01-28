Story Highlights Safety Lamont Wade has announced he's staying at Penn State.

Offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt has announced he's transferring to Virginia.

A dozen PSU players have indicated the possibility that they may transfer.

Safety Lamont Wade (38) has announced that he is staying at Penn State. (Photo: Chris Knight, AP)

Penn State safety Lamont Wade has announced he has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will remain with the Nittany Lions.

Wade, who completed his sophomore season in 2018, reportedly put his name in the portal on Jan. 13.

“After long thoughts, prayers and conversations, I’ve come to the decision that I will be removing my name from the transfer portal and continue to pursue my degree which I’m three semesters away from completing and getting back to work with my brothers,” he said Sunday night in a post on Twitter. “I look forward to making an impact on the field for the 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions. Sometimes we have to make short-term sacrifices to achieve our long-term goals and I believe that is what’s best for me right now.”

Wade, a five-star recruit at Clairton High School when he signed with the Lions, began his college career as a cornerback and was shifted to safety. He is considered to have an excellent chance to succeed the departing Nick Scott at that position next season. Wade, who had 18 tackles this past season, also is an excellent special-teams player.

He was one of 12 Penn State players who either entered the transfer portal or announced they would transfer to another school. Most of them were graduate transfers or moving to an FCS school. In either case, they would not have to sit out a season.

Being in the transfer portal means that other college coaches may speak to the player, but the player has the right to return to his previous school.

Gellerstedt headed to Virginia: PSU offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt announced Sunday evening that he will finish his career at Virginia.

The rising redshirt junior, who graduates with a degree in finance in May, will have two years of eligibility and can play immediately in Charlottesville.

He was previously reported two weeks ago to be in the transfer portal, so his move isn’t a surprise. It just became official Sunday.

“I would like to thank Coach (James) Franklin for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great program. I want to thank Coach (Matt) Limegrover for helping me to develop as a player,” Gellerstedt wrote in a statement on Twitter. “In my time at Penn State, I have made friends for life and had a chance to be a part of a truly special community.”

With Ryan Bates leaving early and entering the 2019 NFL draft, Gellerstedt was slated to compete for his vacated starting spot at right tackle. Now, that job will likely be filled by rising redshirt sophomore Rasheed Walker or incoming JUCO signee Anthony Whigan.

Gellerstedt committed to Penn State in May 2015 as a three-star prospect. He was offered by Virginia and 16 other schools, including Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Northwestern and Pittsburgh.

Joe Juliano of Philly.com and John McGonigal of the Centre Daily Times contributed to this report.